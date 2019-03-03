Chapter 2 of Shades of Saaho shows leading lady Shraddha Kapoor in a whole new avatar

bollywood

On account of Shraddha Kapoor's birthday, the makers of Saaho dropped in chapter 2 of Shades of Saaho as a treat for the leading lady

A still from Chapter 2 of Saaho

The 1 minute 2 seconds video chronicles the most fascinating action sequences which begin with guns blazing all over. The video reveals birthday girl Shraddha Kapoor's action-packed avatar and superstar Prabhas' uber-stylish look, which gives a preview of the high octane action, where the Saaho team shot for one of the industry's most expensive, multi-crore action sequences.

Watch Video:

Sharing the video, the makers tweeted, "Wishing the leading lady of #Saaho @ShraddhaKapoor a very Happy Birthday! Here's presenting Chapter 2 of #ShadesOfSaaho showcasing guns and goons! #Prabhas @sujeethsign @UV_Creations @TSeries #ShadesOfSaaho2".

Starring superstar Prabhas and Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor in leading roles, Saaho will also have an ensemble cast including Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, among others.

Prabhas's next big outing Saaho is an action thriller, trilingual film, the shoot for which is currently under progress. A UV Creations production and presented by T-Series, Saaho is produced by Vamsi, Pramod, Vikram and directed by Sujeeth.

The film is being shot at striking locations in, around and outside the country. Music by the awesome trio of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyrics by the very talented Amitabh Bhattacharya are sure to jazz up our playlists.

You can expect the director of photography Madhie, versatile editor Sreekar Prasad and celebrated production designer Sabu Cyril to do a spectacular job with the film.

Also read: Here's an intriguing poster of Saaho, Shades of Saaho Chapter 2 out tomorrow

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates