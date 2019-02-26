Team Saaho to plan a special surprise for Shraddha Kapoor's birthday!

bollywood

Saaho will mark Superstar Prabhas' Bollywood debut as the action thriller is a trilingual simultaneously shot in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu

Shraddha Kapoor/picture courtesy: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram account

Marking the occasion of Shraddha Kapoor's birthday, Saaho team is all set to unveil a new content of their upcoming film Saaho, giving a surprise to not just the actress but also the audience.

Earlier, the makers of Saaho treated the audience with glimpses of the film with Shades of Saaho,Chapter 1 on the birthday of Prabhas. Now, Saaho team plans to give more insight into the film by releasing a special unit on Shraddha Kapoor's birthday.

After the humongous success of Baahubali franchise, there is an immense excitement to witness Prabhas on screen again. Adding to the buzz, is the refreshing pair of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, intriguing not just the masses but also the classes.

Revealing the suave and stylish side of Prabhas in the short video showcasing the action shade, the makers created tremendous excitement to witness the upcoming second unit.

Action stunts choreographed by international action master Kenny Bates, the first chapter of Shades of Saaho left fans excited to witness the upcoming shades.

Shot against the varied locations of Mumbai, Abu Dhabi and Hyderabad, Saaho has piqued the interests of the audience.

Saaho will showcase Prabhas in a completely new avatar after Baahubali. The film also presents Shraddha Kapoor in an action-packed avatar doing some daredevil stunts.

Saaho, one of the most anticipated films, starring Prabhas, who enjoys pan India appeal, co-starring Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has a superlative ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others.

Presented by T-Series a UV Creations production, and Hindi distribution by AA Films the film will be hitting the screens on 15th August 2019.

