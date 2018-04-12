Prabhudheva: A good actor connects with the audience

After the success of his Tamil film Devi, Prabhudeva says he was given similar offers but he prefers directing over acting



Prabhudeva

Director Prabhudeva says it is a myth that only those who play challenging roles are appreciated by the audience. The key is to entertain the viewers and win their hearts, he says. "If you are playing a hero you have to connect with the audience. It is not that only if you do challenging roles then people will like you. You don't have to be a NASA scientist to show your acting (skills)," Prabhudeva told PTI.

"Not all those who play tough roles are given the best actor awards, those who manage to entertain the audience also get recognition." After the success of his Tamil film Devi, Prabhudeva says he was given similar offers but he prefers directing over acting. "I like both (acting and directing) as today there are a lot of exciting opportunities for me as an actor. But I love directing more than acting," he says. Prabhudeva says whether he is working as an actor or as a director, he tries to give his hundred per cent to his craft. "Once you become popular, it doesn't mean you let go of things. Rather you have to work harder and make sure that you maintain the name that you have made for yourself in the industry. I am in that position that I can do things I like and want to experiment.

Today I am an improved actor," he says. Other than films, Prabhudeva says, he knows nothing. "In the initial days, I wanted to make a name for myself here. Then I went after money and did some films. Today, I do films for passion," he says. He is looking forward to the release of "Mercury", a silent thriller in which he plays an antagonist. "This film looks tough but I never felt it was tough as the director was very good. If I would have made this film, I would not have been able to finish it. I would not have been able to do justice," he says.

"The genre is new, I wonder how you can make a film without dialogues. When you see the film, you will never feel it is a silent film." Being a director himself, Prabhudeva says he never interferes with the direction process of another person. "...When I act, I just act, I hear the story and listen to the instructions of the director. At times, I show another take, if the directors like it, they retain it, even if they don't, I am ok," he says. The film is set to release this Friday.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever