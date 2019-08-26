Pragya Thakur: Black magic behind premature death of BJP leaders

national

BJP MP from Bhopal said BJP leaders are dying because the opposition has cast a black magic

Pragya Singh Thakur at a tribute meet. Pic/ANI

Bhopal: Known for her controversial utterances, Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Bhopal Pragya Thakur has now blamed the black magic by the opposition for the premature death of the BJP leaders.

At a meeting to pay tribute to former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and former MP Chief Minister Babu Lal Gaur, Pragya said, "During the Lok Sabha elections, a saint told me don't stop but increase your sadhna (spiritual practice), because it's a hard time and the opposition is using 'deadly powers' against the BJP. The saint told me 'these deadly powers will surely affect those who are taking care of the party. They will be hurt. You are a target. Take care of yourself."

#WATCH Pragya Thakur,BJP MP: Once a Maharaj ji told me that bad times are upon us&opposition is upto something, using some 'marak shakti' against BJP.I later forgot what he said,but now when I see our top leaders leaving us one by one,I am forced to think,wasn't Maharaj ji right? pic.twitter.com/ZeYHkacFJj — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2019

Pragya said that she heard the saint but forgot it. "Now I am seeing our top leaders - first Sushma Swaraj then Babu Lal Gaur and now Jaitleyji dying. Is it because of that 'deadly power'? It is a question. But our leadership is dying prematurely, she said.

Thakur is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case. She is currently out on bail. She is known for kicking up new controversies since she joined the BJP in April, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Just days after joining the party, she claimed that Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare who was killed in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks died due to her "curse" as the police "tortured" her when she was in the custody for the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case. The BJP had distanced itself from the comments saying it was her personal view. Later, she apologised for her statement.

During the Lok Sabha poll campaign, she called Nathuram Godse -- the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi -- a "patriot". Later, she apologised after the party did not support her remarks and Modi even said he would not be able to forgive her despite the apology.

