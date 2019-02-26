Prakash Javadekar: Nation firmly behind armed forces

national

Prakash Javadekar. Pic/AFP

New Delhi: Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday hailed the air strikes carried out by the Indian Air Force inside Pakistan, saying the entire nation stands firmly behind the armed forces. "It was a necessary step required for the security of the country ... it was an act of maha parakram (mightily act)," he said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already given a free hand to the forces to take necessary action against the backdrop of the Pulwama terror strike that left 40 CRPF personnel dead.

