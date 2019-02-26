Prakash Javadekar: Nation firmly behind armed forces
Prakash Javadekar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already given a free hand to the forces to take necessary action against the backdrop of the Pulwama terror strike that left 40 CRPF personnel dead
New Delhi: Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday hailed the air strikes carried out by the Indian Air Force inside Pakistan, saying the entire nation stands firmly behind the armed forces. "It was a necessary step required for the security of the country ... it was an act of maha parakram (mightily act)," he said.
He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already given a free hand to the forces to take necessary action against the backdrop of the Pulwama terror strike that left 40 CRPF personnel dead.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Pig brain, rat meat and frog legs are delicacies in these Indian states!