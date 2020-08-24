Search

Prakash Jha on Aashram: Haven't shown any particular religion

Updated: Aug 24, 2020, 07:12 IST | Uma Ramasubramanian | Mumbai

Aashram maker Prakash Jha clears the air as netizens allege Bobby-led web series about self-styled spiritual guru defames Hinduism

Bobby Deol in the show
Intriguing as the journeys of spiritual godmen may be, bringing their stories to screen can be tricky. Filmmaker Prakash Jha, hence, was certain to weave a fictional story for his upcoming web series Aashram, which sees Bobby Deol play self-styled godman Baba Nirala of Kashipur. "Our country is so rich when it comes to spirituality. But when people begin to have blind faith, they get exploited. This is a fictional story of a criminal who is disguised as a baba. He promises a new world and salvation to people, and abuses their faith to exploit them. The series is not about any [real-life] baba," insists the filmmaker.

Knowing that subjects focusing on religious practices need to be treated with sensitivity, the makers of the 10-part MX Player series released a disclaimer clarifying that the show does not intend to hurt religious sentiments. The message did little to pacify a section of netizens who alleged that the show — in depicting a con man as a spiritual guru — was an attempt to defame Hinduism.

Prakash Jha
"If you watch the series, you will notice that we have not shown any particular religion or god. [We have not mentioned] Hindu or Sikh or any religion. I have remained honest to the story. One should be sensitive about people's beliefs and faith, and I would never make fun of any religion," asserts Jha.

The filmmaker says that Deol was his first choice for the role. "Bobby is a good actor. He looks convincing on screen and has done justice to the role."

