Pranab Mukherjee dies: PM Modi says he was a scholar par excellence, India grieves for him

Updated: 31 August, 2020 18:51 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Pranab Mukherjee had tested positive for COVID-19, was admitted to Army Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi in a critical condition and was on ventilator support

Former president of India, Pranab Mukherjee while receiving the Bharat Ratna. Pic/Pallav Paliwal
Former president of India, Pranab Mukherjee while receiving the Bharat Ratna. Pic/Pallav Paliwal

Former President and veteran Congress leader Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday. Mukherjee, who had tested positive for COVID-19, was admitted to Army Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi in a critical condition and was on ventilator support.

Shocked and saddened by his demise, several politicians, including President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu took to Twitter to offer condolence.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee passes away at 84

PM Narendra Modi tweeted that the former President of India left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. While expressing his condolences, PM Modi said that Pranab Mukherjee was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society.

Condoling the death of Pranab Mukherjee, President Ram Nath Kovind said, “His demise is passing of an era. A colossus in public life, he served Mother India with the spirit of a sage.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed grief and tweeted, "Pranab Da's life will always be cherished for his impeccable service and indelible contribution to our motherland," while President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted, "The nation mourns losing one of its worthiest sons. Condolences to his family, friends & all citizens."

Union Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted, "I was fortunate to get his guidance and also affection," while Vice President Naidu said that Mukherjee brought dignity and decorum to every post he held during his long and distinguished public service."

Politicians pay tributes to Pranab Mukherjee

Last year, Pranab Mukherjee was conferred with the highest civilian honour of Bharat Ratnaby President Ram Nath Kovind at a grand ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. His political career spanned about five decades, during which he held various key posts in the Congress as well as in the governments-led by Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, P V Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh.

First Published: 31 August, 2020 18:40 IST

