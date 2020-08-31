Pranab Mukherjee dies: PM Modi says he was a scholar par excellence, India grieves for him

Former President and veteran Congress leader Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday. Mukherjee, who had tested positive for COVID-19, was admitted to Army Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi in a critical condition and was on ventilator support.

Shocked and saddened by his demise, several politicians, including President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu took to Twitter to offer condolence.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee passes away at 84

PM Narendra Modi tweeted that the former President of India left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. While expressing his condolences, PM Modi said that Pranab Mukherjee was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society.

India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society. pic.twitter.com/gz6rwQbxi6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2020

Condoling the death of Pranab Mukherjee, President Ram Nath Kovind said, “His demise is passing of an era. A colossus in public life, he served Mother India with the spirit of a sage.”

Sad to hear that former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee is no more. His demise is passing of an era. A colossus in public life, he served Mother India with the spirit of a sage. The nation mourns losing one of its worthiest sons. Condolences to his family, friends & all citizens. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 31, 2020

Endowed with perspicacity and wisdom, Bharat Ratna Shri Mukherjee combined tradition and modernity. In his 5 decade long illustrious public life, he remained rooted to the ground irrespective of the exalted offices he held. He endeared himself to people across political spectrum — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 31, 2020

As the First Citizen, he continued to connect with everyone, bringing Rashtrapati Bhavan closer to the people. He opened its gates for public visit. His decision to discontinue the use of the honorific 'His Excellency' was historic. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 31, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed grief and tweeted, "Pranab Da's life will always be cherished for his impeccable service and indelible contribution to our motherland," while President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted, "The nation mourns losing one of its worthiest sons. Condolences to his family, friends & all citizens."

Deeply anguished on the passing away of former President of India, Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee ji. He was a vastly experienced leader who served the nation with utmost devotion. Pranab da’s distinguished career is a matter of great pride for the entire country. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 31, 2020

Pranab Da's life will always be cherished for his impeccable service and indelible contribution to our motherland. His demise has left a huge void in Indian polity. My sincerest condolences are with his family and followers on this irreparable loss. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 31, 2020

Union Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted, "I was fortunate to get his guidance and also affection," while Vice President Naidu said that Mukherjee brought dignity and decorum to every post he held during his long and distinguished public service."

Politicians pay tributes to Pranab Mukherjee

Deeply saddened by the passing away of former President, Shri Pranab Mukherjee. The country has lost an elder statesman in his death. He rose from humble beginnings to occupy the country’s highest constitutional position through hard work, discipline and dedication. pic.twitter.com/pHFnbklT9O — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 31, 2020

Deeply mourn the sad demise of Bharat Ratna Pranab Babu- former President of India and a true statesman. Left his imprint on governance, polity and Parliament. I was fortunate to get his guidance and also affection.

May his soul Rest In Peace. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) August 31, 2020

With great sadness, the nation receives the news of the unfortunate demise of our former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee.



I join the country in paying homage to him.



My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and friends. pic.twitter.com/zyouvsmb3V — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 31, 2020

We have lost a great son of India ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼@CitiznMukherjee was an astute politician, a gifted parliamentarian & an administrator par excellence. I will always be thankful for his friendship & mentorship!



My sincerest condolences to @ABHIJIT_LS & @Sharmistha_GK.#PranabMukherjee pic.twitter.com/oIed9eB9aQ — Milind Deora à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¤¿à¤ÂÂÂà¤¦ à¤¦à¥ÂÂÂà¤µà¤°à¤¾ (@milinddeora) August 31, 2020

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of former President, Shri. Pranab Mukherjee Ji. Condolences and strength to @ABHIJIT_LS, @Sharmistha_GK & the family in the hour of grief.#PranabMukherjee #RIP pic.twitter.com/unI9B64Jdb — Nawab Malik ÙÂÂÂÙÂÂÂØ§Ø¨ ÙÂÂÂ ÙÂÂÂÚ© à¤¨à¤µà¤¾à¤¬ à¤®à¤²à¤¿à¤ÂÂÂ (@nawabmalikncp) August 31, 2020

Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of former President of India Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee.



He had served the nation with utmost dedication. He was a true leader and inspiration to many.



My condolences to the bereaved family.



Om Shanti!#PranabMukherjee pic.twitter.com/G1tkV265RK — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) August 31, 2020

Last year, Pranab Mukherjee was conferred with the highest civilian honour of Bharat Ratnaby President Ram Nath Kovind at a grand ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. His political career spanned about five decades, during which he held various key posts in the Congress as well as in the governments-led by Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, P V Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news