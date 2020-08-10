Pranab Mukherjee says he has tested positive for COVID-19

Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19

In a tweet on Monday, the former President said, “On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19. #CitizenMukherjee.”

— Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) August 10, 2020

Soon after he shared the news, wishes started pouring in from across the political spectrum for his speedy recovery.

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan tweeted: "I am worried about the news of former President Pranab Mukherjee ji testing positive for Covid-19. I pray to God for your speedy recovery."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said: "Concerned to hear about former President Pranab Mukherjee Da testing positive for Covid-19. My prayers are with him and his family during this time and I wish him a speedy recovery."

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted: "Wishing you a speedy recovery sir!."

The Congress posted on its official Twitter handle: "We wish former President Pranab Mukherjee a speedy recovery from Covid-19."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: "Please take care, sir. We are praying for your speedy recovery and good health."

BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said: "The nation's best wishes are with former President, respected Pranab Da. I am sure he will recover soon from Covid-19."

Former Union Minister Milind Deora, Delhi Congress chief Chaudhary Anil Kumar and several other leaders also wished speedy recovery to Mukherjee.

Several Union Ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal, MoS for agriculture Kailash Choudhary have tested positive for the virus.

Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, Karnataka health minister B Sriramulu are among the politicians who have tested positive.

India, the third country worst hit by COVID-19 pandemic, recorded a spike of 62,064 coronavirus cases on Monday, pushing the total tally to 2,215,074. The country tested a record over 1,000 deaths in a single day.

The number of recoveries mounted to over 15 lakh, more than twice the active cases. Out of the total cases, 6,34,945 are active cases, 1,535,743 have recovered from the disease while 44,386 people have lost their lives in the fight against the deadly virus.

Notably, India recorded the highest number of recoveries in a single day at 54,859. The recovery rate has gone up to 68.78 per cent.

(With inputs from agencies)

