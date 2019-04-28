Pranay's honour killing: Three main accused including girl's father released on bail

crime

Pranay and his wife, Amrutha Varshini, were attacked by unidentified assailants on September 14, 2018, which subsequently led to Pranay's death

Representational image

Three accused persons in the Permulla Pranay honour killing case were released on bail on Sunday.

Maruti Rao, deceased Pranay's father-in-law and the main accused in the case along with two others were released from the jail after Telangana High Court granted them conditional bail.

Seven arrested in the case include Maruti Rao (girl's father), Subhash Sharma (the man who allegedly killed Pranay), Sravan, (brother of Maruti Rao), Shiva (driver of Maruti Rao), Asghar Ali, Mohammed Bari and Abdul Kareem.

According to the police, Amrutha and Pranay were in a relationship since they were in Class 9. When this came to Maruti Rao's notice, he warned the couple to end their relationship. But his warning went unheeded. In January 2018, the couple went to Hyderabad and got married. They returned to their native town of Miryalguda in Nalgonda.

Perturbed by the marriage of his daughter to a man belonging to a lower caste, Maruti Rao allegedly conspired to kill Pranay.

In June last year, Rao first met Mohammed Bari and discussed the plan to allegedly kill Pranay, after which Bari and another accused, Asghar Ali, went to Nalgonda to finalise the deal.

