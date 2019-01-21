Prank call made a call at Delhi CM Arvind Kerjiwal residence

national

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Police have registered a complaint against an unknown caller who on Monday called up Delhi Chief Minister's residence, saying that a man named 'Bholo' was planning to attack Arvind Kejriwal, said a police officer.

An attendant received a call on a landline number at Arvind Kejriwal residence in north Delhi around 11.30 a.m. on Monday.

"The caller did not disclose his identity and said he was calling from Vikaspuri area of west Delhi. He further said that he wants to alert the security staff of the Chief Minister that a man named 'Bhola' is planning to attack Arvind Kejriwal," Delhi Police Additional PRO, Anil Mittal said.

"We have registered a case against the unknown man on the complaint of Personal Security Officer of Arvind Kejriwal. Prima facie it appeared to be a prank call," Mittal said.

"The cyber cell and intelligence wing of Delhi Police are investigating the case to identify the caller," the officer added.

