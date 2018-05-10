Prasoon Joshi: Happy to showcase regional cinema on a global platform

CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi on opening India Pavilion at Cannes



Huma Qureshi, Vani Tripathy and Prasoon Joshi at India Pavilion

With the aim of putting the spotlight on the treasure trove that regional cinema is, the India Pavilion was inaugurated at the 71st Cannes Film Festival yesterday. Prasoon Joshi, chairman of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) attended the event along with CBFC member Vani Tripathi Tikoo, Huma Qureshi and Jahnu Barua, among others.



With four National Award-winning films scheduled to be screened, Prasoon Joshi believes such festivals give regional cinema the much-needed impetus. "I am happy that the National Awards this year and the ministry have taken special efforts in showcasing regional cinema on such [an esteemed] platform. We should reach out to filmmakers who might not have access to a festival like this."



While film enthusiasts on foreign shores are well-versed with Bollywood, the CBFC chief says that international film festivals help in creating awareness about Indian cinema as a whole. "It's our regional cinema that is experimenting with new narratives. For the world to appreciate our rich content will be a win-win situation for India and world cinema."

