Prassthanam, The Zoya Factor and Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas tank at the box office

Nothing is as unpredictable as the box office, especially in Bollywood. As the industry was celebrating back-to-back successes of Saaho, Chhichhore and Dream Girl, it received a major setback in the form of three consecutive failures, all on the same day. Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala and Jackie Shroff's Prassthanam, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Dulquer Salmaan's The Zoya Factor and Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba's Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, all have tanked.

According to Bollywood Life, Prassthanam could only manage to rake in a meagre amount of Rs 4 crore in its opening weekend, making it a commercial failure. Dutt is yet to taste success after his comeback. This is yet another setback for the star after Bhoomi, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 and Kalank. But given his future repertoire that boasts of titles like Panipat, Shamshera, KGF: Chapter 2 and Prithviraj, he may rise like a Phoenix again. Fun fact: He plays the antagonist in all of them!

Coming to The Zoya Factor, Ahuja decided to wear only red during the film promotions for the film's success, but it didn't help much. The film has collected approx. Rs 3 crore in three days. It's quite ironic that an actress whose celluloid character changes the fate of the Indian Cricket Team couldn't help her own film becoming a commercial success. Even Salmaan's charm and enigma couldn't pull in the crowd in the cinema halls. Better luck next time!

And lastly, Sunny Deol returned to direction and made his third film with his son and another newcomer, Sahher Bambba. Of all the three releases, this one made the maximum amount of money, but couldn't prevent itself from being a colossal disappointment. It made over Rs 4.75 crore in its first weekend and will be out of the cinema halls by the time War and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy arrive on October 2.

None of Deol's films as a director have worked at the box-office so far. But given the response from the audiences, Karan Deol seems to have a bright future and there were reports he's already gearing up for his next film with Indra Kumar. All the best to the third generation star!

