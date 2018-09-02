Prateik Babbar: Want to do films which will make a difference in the society

bollywood

Prateik Babbar will be next seen in a negative role in Nitesh Tiwari's Chichore, which also features Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajpu

After "Mulk", actor Prateik Babbar says he wants do projects which are not only commercial, but have the potential to make a difference in a society. He has signed medical crime series "Q Ward" by Voot, a digital streaming platform owned by Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd.

Written by Agrim Joshi and Debojit Das Purkayastha and produced by Siddharth P Malhotra, "Q Ward" revolves around the life of four honest doctors who are fighting against the corruption within the system. "This is a drama mystery and a concept that has never been showcased in Indian entertainment before. You know there have been times I have seen how ethics are forgotten in the world of medicine and greed comes in the way of a professional carrying out their duty, and that's one reason why I decided to do this project," Prateik said in a statement to IANS.

"Corruption exists everywhere but its increasing by the day and its only the middle class and the poor who suffer. With 'Mulk', I realised cinema is the fastest way you can create awareness and I would like to also pursue projects that are just not commercial and mainstream and here to make a difference," he added.

Apart from the web series, Prateik will also be seen in a negative role in Nitesh Tiwari's "Chichore", which also features Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput.

