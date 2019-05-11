Praveen Pardeshi to be new BMC chief

national

Ajoy Mehta has now been appointed as the new chief secretary for Maharashtra and Pardeshi is expected to take charge on Monday, May 13

Praveen Pardeshi

IAS officer Ajoy Mehta who served as the municipal commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation since 2015 has been replaced by senior IAS officer Praveen Pardeshi.

Mehta has now been appointed as the new chief secretary for Maharashtra and Pardeshi is expected to take charge on Monday, May 13.

A senior bureaucrat, Pardeshi was earlier appointed as the principal secretary and was later made the chief secretary to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. In the past, Pardeshi has served in the Revenue Department and the Forest Department.

