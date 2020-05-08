Mumbai: Praveen Pardeshi transferred, Iqbal Chahal is the new BMC chief

Amid allegations of hospital mismanagement and with the rise in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, the Maharashtra government completely overhauled the top administrative set-up of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) , by transferring commissioner Praveen Pardeshi and two additional commissioners on Friday.

Iqbal Singh Chahal will replace Praveen Pardeshi as the new chief of BMC. Pardeshi will take charge of urban development department in Mantralaya which was headed by Chahal. Ashwini Bhide, who was waiting for a posting after the Metro 3 controversy and subsequent transfer, was appointed as the additional municipal commissioner along with ex-Thane civic Sanjeev Jaiswal, who also joined Bhide in the same capacity. The will replace incumbent Babasaheb Jarad and Jayshree Bhoj, who were transferred.

Talks of possible clash of opinion between Pravin Pardeshi and his political and administrative bosses in Mantralaya seems to have proven correct even as the opposition parties said on Friday that the Shiv Sena-led government was trying to underplay its failure by shifting the blame to the bureaucrats by transferring them.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news