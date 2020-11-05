Pre-wedding festivities begin for Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal; photo goes viral

Aditya Narayan confessed his relationship with Shweta Agarwal on social media. The Indian Idol host has been updating his fans with funny posts on Instagram, and now, the actor has shared how he has been planning a December wedding with his long-time girlfriend. Now, on the occasion of Karva Chauth, the entire family had a get-together, and the picture has already taken on the internet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Udit Narayan Alka yagnik â¤ð (@melodyking.queen_uditji_alkaji) onNov 4, 2020 at 12:25am PST

Flashing their million-dollar smiles, the Agarwal and Narayan family were seen posing for the lens. The couple who is all set to take the plunge, along with the family, was seen with traditional outfits. While Shweta opted for pink ethnic wear, Aditya sported a grey coloured shirt, holding a gift in his hand.

In a media interaction, Aditya said, "I have never kept my relationship a secret. But at one point there was too much being said about it. So, when I decided to not talk about it, people left me alone." He also added how the duo met. "I met Shweta on the sets of 'Shaapit' and we hit it off instantly. Slowly and gradually, I realised I was head-over-heels in love and started pursuing her. Initially, she wanted to be 'just friends', because we were both very young and needed to focus on our careers."

"Like every relationship, we have seen a lot of ups-and-downs over the last 10 years. Marriage is just a formality between us now, which hopefully should also happen by November or December. My parents know Shweta and like her a lot. I am happy that I have found my soulmate in her," added Aditya Narayan.

