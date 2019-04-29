Precious metal seizure in city highest across Maharashtra

national

While the worth of drugs, alcohol, precious metals etc. seized over the past 32 days is Rs 156.52 crore, the gold, silver etc seized is at Rs 70.12 crore

Some of the alcohol seized in the state

A day before voting in the fourth and final phase for 48 seats in Maharashtra today, statistics available with the Election Commission of India (ECI) showed that the worth of drugs, alcohol, precious metals etc. seized here over the past 32 days, was Rs 156.52 crore. The total worth of seizures of such items across the country, is Rs 3,244.59 crore.

As per ECI data about the seizures (from March 26 to April 28), the worth of precious metals (gold, silver etc), Rs 70.12 crore, was the highest in Maharashtra. This was followed by cash worth Rs 52.91 crore. Liquor worth Rs 25.64 crore was also seized. Drugs worth Rs 7.33 crore and freebies worth R9 crore were also seized.

Mumbai specific data

As per a press release issued by the chief electoral officer, Maharashtra, cash worth Rs 18.14 crore was seized from Mumbai city alone and 15 cases related to the violation of the Model Code of Conduct were filed. As per ECI data, from the time the Code of Conduct came into place till date, there have been seizures worth Rs 3,244.59 crore across the country. Of these, the total cash seized was Rs 781.82 crore, the liquor seized was worth R245.738 crore, and the drugs seized were worth Rs 1,193.81 crore. The worth of the precious metals seized was Rs 970.953 crore and the worth of freebies etc seized was Rs 52.26s 7 crore.

Rs 18.14cr

Worth of the cash seized in Mumbai

Rs 52.91cr

Worth of the cash seized in Maharashtra

Rs 781.82cr

Worth of the cash seized across the country

Liquor sales spike this month

Liquor sales have increased in the past 25 days by 10% in Thane district. Last year this month, 19,62,000 litres of liquor was sold in Thane district, and this year this month 20,06,000 litres of liquor has been sold so far. According to an Excise Department official, despite the severe summer, people are consuming whisky, while compared to last year, the sale of beer has reduced.

Earlier this month mid-day had reported that the Thane Election Commission and ED have sent notices to wine shop owners regarding maintaining proper sale records, to avoid cancellation of licences. "We have told them that we will compare sales of this period during last year and take action if they have increased drastically," said an ED official.

The ED and EC have been extra vigilant due to illegal sales during elections.

ED official Y Rathod, said, "Owners usually keep their shops open for longer hours during elections and sell liquor illegally. We have extra teams this time and have followed with strict checking. Due to this the transportation of liquor reduced during the elections. Also wine shop owners have kept their records clear this time."

