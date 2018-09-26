Pregnancy doesn't make you handicapped: Sania Mirza

cricket

She was at the peak of her career when she decided to step into motherhood

Sania Mirza

New Delhi: She was at the peak of her career when she decided to step into motherhood, but tennis star Sania Mirza, who is due to deliver next month, always believed in moving forward in life.

"For me, when my husband [Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik] used to ask me a year and a half ago about having a baby, I said I am not yet ready for a few more years and then suddenly my thought process changed after a few months.



Shoaib Malik

"I don't know what made this change but at the end of the day, I always believe in moving forward in my life and I don't think that becoming a mother really takes things away from what you are or who you are. It empowers who you become and who you are. I think the most important thing is to understand that you are pregnant, you are not handicapped. Pregnancy is a part of who you are," she said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.