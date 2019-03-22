Pregnancy makes Gemma Atkinson feel like superwoman
The first photograph showed a lean Gemma Atkinson, while in the second one, she was seen flaunting her baby bump
Actress Gemma Atkinson, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Gorka Marquez, says she feels like a superwoman. Gemma on Wednesday took to Instagram and posted before and after photographs of her fitness journey since becoming pregnant, reports standard.co.uk.
Our bodies are incredible! What they are capable of doing astounds me, and in both these pictures I felt / feel like superwoman. I have a life inside of me ticking away ready to join us soon. The little kicks & turns & flutters are just wonderful. I feel so incredibly lucky ðÂÂªâÂ¤ï¸Â
Along with the images, she wrote: "Our bodies are incredible! What they are capable of doing astounds me, and in both these pictures I felt/feel like superwoman. The first photograph showed a lean Atkinson, while in the second one, she was seen flaunting her baby bump.
"I have a life inside of me ticking away ready to join us soon. The little kicks and turns and flutters are just wonderful. I feel so incredibly lucky, added the former "Emmerdale" actress.
