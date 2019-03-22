Pregnancy makes Gemma Atkinson feel like superwoman

hollywood

The first photograph showed a lean Gemma Atkinson, while in the second one, she was seen flaunting her baby bump

Actress Gemma Atkinson, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Gorka Marquez, says she feels like a superwoman. Gemma on Wednesday took to Instagram and posted before and after photographs of her fitness journey since becoming pregnant, reports standard.co.uk.

Along with the images, she wrote: "Our bodies are incredible! What they are capable of doing astounds me, and in both these pictures I felt/feel like superwoman.

"I have a life inside of me ticking away ready to join us soon. The little kicks and turns and flutters are just wonderful. I feel so incredibly lucky, added the former "Emmerdale" actress.

