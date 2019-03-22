Pregnancy makes Gemma Atkinson feel like superwoman

Mar 22, 2019

Actress Gemma Atkinson, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Gorka Marquez, says she feels like a superwoman. Gemma on Wednesday took to Instagram and posted before and after photographs of her fitness journey since becoming pregnant, reports standard.co.uk.

Along with the images, she wrote: "Our bodies are incredible! What they are capable of doing astounds me, and in both these pictures I felt/feel like superwoman. The first photograph showed a lean Atkinson, while in the second one, she was seen flaunting her baby bump.

"I have a life inside of me ticking away ready to join us soon. The little kicks and turns and flutters are just wonderful. I feel so incredibly lucky, added the former "Emmerdale" actress.

