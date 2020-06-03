Pregnant elephant killed in Kerala: My heart has shattered and broken, says Shraddha Kapoor

Earlier this week, a horrific incident came to light where some people in Kerala murdered a pregnant Elephant by feeding her a pineapple stuffed with firecrackers. Amongst many who are enraged over this incident was Shraddha Kapoor.

Known for being vocal about supporting animals and various organisations that work towards the well-being and safety of animals, Shraddha addresses the issue on her social media and shared, “How?????? How can something like this happen??? Do people not have hearts??? My heart has shattered and broken...The perpetrators need to be punished in the STRICTEST way. @PetaIndia @CMOKerala (sic)".

How??????

How can something like this happen???

Do people not have hearts???

My heart has shattered and broken...

The perpetrators need to be punished in the STRICTEST way. @PetaIndia @CMOKerala pic.twitter.com/697VQXYvmb — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) June 2, 2020

Shraddha also shared details about a petition to impose stricter laws against animal cruelty. The actress shared, "We need stricter laws against animal cruelty. It’s HIGH time. Please sign this petition (sic)".

We need stricter laws against animal cruelty. It’s HIGH time. Please sign this petition. https://t.co/ynSwMNlqh4 — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) June 3, 2020

The actress had recently collaborated with an international animal rights organisation to bring harsh treatment of animals in Zoos in the limelight. Shraddha also spoke about the incident in detail on her Instagram, "A pregnant elephant was fed cracker stuffed pineapple by unidentified people in Kerala which exploded in her mouth and damaged her jaw. She walked around the village and finally passed away standing in a river. We keep searching for monsters hoping they would be having the devil's horns on their heads. But look around you, the monsters walk beside you. From anybody who throws stones at a stray dog to anybody hurting a living soul, choose one face. A lot of these animals trust human beings because they have been helped by them in the past. This is cruel beyond measure. When you lack empathy and kindness, you do not deserve to be called a human being. To hurt someone is not human. Just stricter laws won't help. We need a decent execution of the law too. Until the guilty are punished in the worst possible way, these wicked monsters will never fear the law. Though it's a difficult task, I hope they are able to find out the one who committed this crime and punish them accordingly (sic)".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) onJun 2, 2020 at 11:47pm PDT

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news