Pregnant model Ashley Graham posts nude selfie

Model Ashley Graham, who is expecting her child, had a special way to wish her followers on Thanksgiving Day. She posted a nude selfie on Instagram story flaunting her baby bump, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"Happy Thanksgiving," Ashley captioned the image in which she showed off her large baby bump in the mirror selfie, in which she's holding her phone in one hand and uses her other hand to cover her bare breasts.

Ashley and her videographer husband Justin Ervinis are expecting a baby boy in January. The couple announced the news of pregnancy on their ninth wedding anniversary in August.

Graham, 32, rose to fame in the early 2000s and has been one of the most prominent plus-sized models in the world. In 2001, she was signed by Wilhelmina Models, and two years later Ford Models inked a contract with her. She is a proponent of the body positivity and the Health at Every Size movement. In 2016, Graham became the first Size 16 model who made it to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition cover.

The women's magazine Glamour said Graham's Sports Illustrated cover was worked at "bringing size acceptance into the mainstream".

Graham met Justin Ervin in 2009 and they tied the knot a year later. Finally, nine years later in August this year, the couple announced they were expecting a baby boy. In a 2017 interview with CBS, Graham had pointed out how her marriage to Ervin, a black man, had shocked many in her family.

