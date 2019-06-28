Pregnant woman carried over 10 km on bike in absence of ambulance

national

A pregnant woman from Jharkhand had to be carried over 10 km on a bike because of the absence of an ambulance

Representation Image

An unconscious and profusely bleeding pregnant woman was brought to a community health centre (CHC) here on a motorcycle as the hospital did not send an ambulance to transport her, alleged her family members.



The ordeal for Shanti Devi, a resident of Chatuag village did not end here. After travelling over 10 kilometres from her village on a motorcycle to the CHC, she was referred to the Latehar Sardar Hospital to which she was again ferried on the motorcycle on Wednesday. Looking at her chronic condition, doctors once again referred her to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, where she was finally admitted.



The woman was reportedly referred to three different hospitals because of the unavailability of sufficient blood.



"My wife has been suffering from fever for the past three days and she was bleeding too. I dialled 108 to request an ambulance but we did not get it," said Kamal Ganjhu, Shanti Devi's husband.



District Civil Surgeon, Shivpoojan Sharma said "Her haemoglobin count was too low when she came to the hospital. Our blood bank did not have an adequate amount of her blood group. Hence, we decided to shift her further".



"The allegations of the ambulance being denied are completely baseless. We were informed that the ambulance came within 40 minutes from the village. If one is in need of an ambulance, they must wait for some time," Shivpoojan said.



The surgeon also claimed that the condition of the woman is now stable and is being treated effectively at RIMS.

