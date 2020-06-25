Preity Zinta finally has a day out after 104 days, visits the beach with her pet!

It was March 2020, when everyone's lives came to a standstill because of the lockdown that happened due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Bollywood celebrities began sharing their cooking videos, workout pictures, and videos, and almost everything about their daily chores and how they spent their time at home. Preity Zinta was one of them!

But now, the actress has finally stepped out of her house, after 104 days to be precise, and visited the beach with her pet and called this feeling as being in heaven. She took to her Instagram account to share two pictures where she wrote- "Our first trip - Finally after 104 days was the BEACH and WE LOVED it as we had the beach to ourselves. Both of us were in heaven." (sic)

Have a look at the post right here:

Till now, Zinta was sharing pictures and videos of herself and her hubby Gene Goodenough and their in-house shenanigans. Right from working out to his candid and amusing videos, she did it all. Talking about her acting career, she made her debut in 1998 with Mani Ratnam's Dil Se and in the same year had Abbas-Mustan's Solider.

But it was in the year 2000, with Kundan Shah's Kya Kehna, when she established herself as an actor and also a bonafide star. She was hailed by the critics for her emotionally moving and vulnerable performance and was also nominated for the Best Actor (Female) at almost all the award ceremonies.

The streak of impressive performances continued with Abbas-Mustan's Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, where she played an escort named Madhubala, who agrees to be a surrogate mother to a childless couple. Hers was the strongest performance in this drama about surrogacy. With the blockbuster success of films like Koi... Mil Gaya and Kal Ho Naa Ho two years later, she became the heartthrob of the gen-next, thanks to her dimples too.

Ever since then, she has been a part of films like Lakshya, Veer-Zaara, Salaam Namaste, Jaan-E-Mann, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, and The Last Lear. In 2008, she turned an entrepreneur and became the co-owner of Kings XI Punjab, one of the cricket teams of the Indian Premier League. She was last seen in the 2018 comedy, Bhaiaji Superhittt, which also starred Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Shreyas Talpade, and Arshad Warsi in pivotal roles!

