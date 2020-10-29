Preity Zinta: Good days give you happiness, bad days give you experience

Preity Zinta has all the reasons to be elated and jubilant as her IPL team Kings XI Punjab has embarked on a journey to victory after being at the bottom of the table in the initial stages. Ever since The Boss Chris Gayle has come back to the team, they have been winning matches one after another and have five consecutive victories behind them.

Amid this, Zinta took out time to share some motivational thoughts on her Twitter account for her fans and they are surely going to inspire you. She shared a screenshot of a thought that had written that good days give you happiness and bad days give you experience.

Have a look at her post right here:

That's not all, she also shared a video on her Instagram account where she could be seen talking to two of her team's players about their match victory and she expectedly looked gung-ho about the same. Here it is:

Zinta made her Bollywood debut with Dil Se in 1998 and did Solider in the same year. She went on to do films like Sangharsh, Kya Kehna, Dil Chahta Hai, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Koi... Mil Gaya, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Lakshya, Veer-Zaara, Salaam Namaste, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Jaan-E-Mann, and Jhoom Barabar Jhoom. She was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhittt with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in 2018.

