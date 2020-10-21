Preity Zinta: I have become a COVID-19 test queen

Actress Preity Zinta jokes she has become an expert at taking Covid-19 tests.

On Tuesday, Preity, who is currently in the UAE to support her cricket team Kings XI Punjab in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League, posted an Instagram video of her getting tested for coronavirus.

"I have become a Covid test queen. This is like my 20th Covid test," she wrote.

Along with the video, Preity shared her experience of living in a bio bubble.

"Everyone asks me what does it mean being in the IPL team bio bubble. Well! It's starts with a 6 day quarantine, Covid tests every 3-4 days and no going out -- only ur room, designated #KXIP restaurant and gym and of course the stadium in your car," she wrote.

Have a look at her video right here:

The actress also shared that no one is allowed to order food from outside.

"The drivers, chefs etc are also in the bio bubble and quarantined... so no food from outside and no people interaction. It's tough if you are a free bird like me but then it's 2020 and one must appreciate that #IPL is actually happening in the middle of a pandemic," she added.

