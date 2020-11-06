Preity Zinta shares how she celebrated the 'longest ever' Karwa Chauth this year

Sharing an adorable picture of herself with her husband Gene Goodenough, actor Preity Zinta on Friday shared how she celebrated the "longest ever" Karwa Chauth this year. The 45-year-old actor who owns the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket team Kings XI Punjab said that her Karwa Chauth celebrations began from Dubai and ended in Los Angeles with her husband. She took to Instagram to share the picture that sees her all decked up in traditional attire with heavy jewellery as her husband is kisses her on the cheeks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz) onNov 5, 2020 at 11:49am PST

"Happy Karvachauth to all of you who celebrated. For me it was the longest ever - started in Dubai, cruised among the clouds & landed in La," she wrote in the caption. "It was all worth it cuz I finally got to see my Patiparmeshwar. I love you my love. #Happykarvachauth #Patiparmeshwar #Ting," she added.

Several other Bollywood celebrities including actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shilpa Shetty, Bipasha Basu, and others also celebrated the festival of Karwa Chauth this year.

