Preity Zinta's Dil Se photo with Shah Rukh Khan will take you down memory lane

Actress Preity Zinta shared a photo with Shah Rukh Khan from her debut film, Dil Se, which was also touted as Bollywood's biggest debut



Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Dil Se. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/realpz

This photo shared by Preity Zinta on her Instagram account will surely take you back to the 1990s. The snapshot of Preity Zinta with Shah Rukh Khan is from the iconic film Dil Se. For the uninitiated, Dil Se was the first time that Shah Rukh and Preity were paired up and it was touted as Preity's biggest Bollywood debut.

This is what Preity Zinta wrote, "Look what I found ? #dilse bus mein #throwback #firstfilm #memories #delhi (sic)."

Shah Rukh Khan and Preity have remained good friends since that film and have appeared together several super-hit films such as Veer Zara, Kal Ho Na Ho, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna among others.

Earlier, in one of the post, Preity also revealed that if there is one person that can make him cry is Shah Rukh. "The only actor who can make me cry at the drop of a hat in an emotion scene is @iamsrk omg! I have cried in so many scenes with him (sic)," wrote the 43-year-old actress.

After tying the knot with Gene Goodenough, she hasn't been seen on the big screen. However, vacationing in California and Indian Premier League (IPL) has kept the dimpled-beauty occupied.

