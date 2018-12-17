Premier League: Saints stun Arsenal; Liverpool crush Man United 3-1

football

Southampton's Charlie Austin celebrates after scoring their third goal during the EPL match against Arsenal at St MaryÃ¢Â€Â™s Stadium in Southampton yesterday. Pic/AFP

Charlie Austin shattered Arsenal's 22-game unbeaten run as the Southampton striker punished a howler from Gunners goalkeeper Bernd Leno to seal a shock 3-2 win yesterday.

Austin settled a thrilling Premier League clash at St Mary's when he headed home with just five minutes left after Leno misjudged Shane Long's cross. Southampton had twice taken the lead through Danny Ings, only for Henrikh Mkhitaryan's brace to draw Arsenal level on each occasion. Leno's mistake and Austin's predatory finish handed Arsenal their first defeat in 15 league games and brought a stunning halt to their longest unbeaten run in all competitions since 2007.

Unai Emery's fifth placed team hadn't lost since a 3-2 defeat at Chelsea in August and the north Londoners' first setback since the summer leaves them two points behind the fourth placed Blues, who won at Brighton yesterday.

While it was a bitter afternoon for Arsenal, Southampton's first win in 15 matches in all competitions was cause for much celebration. Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl danced a jubilant jig on the pitch at full-time after securing the maiden victory of his reign.

Meanwhile, two deflected Xherdan Shaqiri strikes handed Liverpool victory over Manchester United in the Premier League for the first time in nine attempts to move back to the top of the table with a 3-1 win at Anfield yesterday.

