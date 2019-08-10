President Ram Nath Kovind narrates Mahatma Gandhi's life on Quit India Movement's anniversary

national

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar presented the president with the book on the occasion of Quit India Movement's anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind on the felicitation ceremony of freedom fighters on the 77th anniversary of Quit India Movement, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Friday, Aug 9, 2019. PTI Photo /Kamal Kishore

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind was on Friday presented with a book narrating life and times of Mahatma Gandhi through 500 rare photographs. Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar presented the president with the book on the occasion of Quit India Movement's anniversary. He also apprised the President of his ministry's endeavours for the commemoration of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Sharing details of the development, President of India tweeted, "On the anniversary of Quit India Movement, I&B Minister Prakash Javdekar presented 'Gandhi Albums' to President Kovind. The books published in Hindi and English narrate the story of the life and times of Mahatma Gandhi through 550 rare photographs."

President also informed that the Hindi version of the book is being published for the first time by publication department of Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

"The Hindi version of the book "Mahatma Gandhi: Chitramay Jeevan Gatha" has been published for the first time by Publications Division (DPD), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B). The Minister apprised the President of the efforts of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to commemorate 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi", the President said in another tweet.

The Quit India Movement was launched by Mahatma Gandhi on August 8, 1941, during the Second World War, demanding an end of British Rule in India.

