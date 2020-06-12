Preventive health care - The need of hour...

In tune with changing times and uncertain times, Kopran is refocusing to meet newly raised great demands of healthcare industry, Kopran – Being a pioneer in the pharmaceutical industry keen on understanding the current situations and determined to meet them. Kopran as a part of Parijat Enterprises is making major advancements in the Nutraceutical and Preventive healthcare industry through their Nutraceutical company Bigflex sports nutrition Pvt ltd.



Adarsh Somani

With the thoughtful mind and leadership of Mr. Adarsh Somani, a fitness enthusiast , gymnast, a black belt in taekwondo and a parkour enthusiast along with the watchful eye and product innovations of Mr. Sayed Rizwan, they have been able to deliver innovative nutritional solutions in preventive healthcare to the masses and compete in the major leagues with wondrous yet constant success.

Do you know what makes greatness? Effort and Innovation; While Mr.Adarsh Somani makes constant conscious efforts towards betterment quality deliverance ethics, Mr.Sayed Rizwan brings fascinating ideas to the table making the organization make astounding progress with every passing quarter. Mr.Adarsh Somani being a director on the board of Oricon industries has gained invaluable experience at huge stages and having launched one of the successful brand SMYLE mouth ulcer gel, He has persevered and excelled through these earlier endeavors in FMCG, marketing, and the real estate sectors and is now set to exceed the mark with Bigflex Pvt ltd.

It is with these amazing minds, the team has brought more effective and valuable preventive health care products like IMMUNE SHIELD, CURCUMIN EXTRACT, and NATURAL VITAMIN C to their very accomplished SKU line keeping in mind the current pandemic situation and healthcare practices during this lockdown. These products are going to be the benchmark of nutritional products in the preventive healthcare and immunity strengthening nutraceuticals.



Rizwan Sayed

Big flex/pharm grade product lines and future SKU are planned and prepared to keep in mind the Future demands and expectations of the population to keep themselves strong and healthy enough to fight any adversities in terms of viruses and diseases. Mr. Adarsh Somani with his great managerial skills, Mr. Sameesh Kapoor ( CEO ) with his strong FMCG experience And Mr. Sayed Rizwan with his solid, innovative ideas, vigilant execution, their combined understanding of the market and formulation of strategies is on the way to dynamic progressive change in the nutraceutical domain

