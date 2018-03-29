Preview: India eves aim to bring cheer to fans in their final T20 tie today

The euphoria of reaching the final of the 2017 World Cup in England, now done and dusted, the Indian eves are still in search of their first win on home soil since that epic rise



The euphoria of reaching the final of the 2017 World Cup in England, now done and dusted, the Indian eves are still in search of their first win on home soil since that epic rise.

Though India did well to crush South Africa in their own backyard last month, back home, the hosts have lost an ODI series against Australia and then crashed out of the T20 tri-series.

In their final league match today against England at the Brabourne Stadium, Harmanpreet Kaur's team will look to upset their opponents and dish out a result to bring some cheer for the Indian fans. A win today will also end a home drought where they last won a T20I in March 2016 and an ODI in November 2016 — both against the West Indies.

The hosts are expected to put up a fight which hasn't been the case since they returned from South Africa. Skipper Kaur is confident her team will fight hard: "We won't give it easy to anyone."

