Prime accused in Kerala 'honour killing' arrested

Chacko John, 50, and his 26-year old son Syanu Chacko were detained as the killing of Kevin P Joseph rocked the state with a 'hartal' hitting normal life in Kottayam



Representational Image

A day after a man was found dead in a case of alleged honour killing in Kerala, his fiancee's father and brother, the prime accused, were taken into custody on Tuesday, police said.

Chacko John, 50, and his 26-year old son Syanu Chacko were detained as the killing of Kevin P Joseph rocked the state with a 'hartal' hitting normal life in Kottayam and the Congress targeting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for alleged lapse by police in the handling of a complaint by the victim's fiancee. The two, who had gone underground, surrendered at a police station in northern Kannur.

