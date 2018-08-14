Prime Minister-in-waiting Imran Khan borrows waistcoat as newly-elected parliament begins

international

The maiden session of the 15th National Assembly, the lower house of Parliament, concluded after outgoing Speaker Ayaz Sadiq administered the oath to the leaders in the 342-member house

Imran Khan. Pic/AP

Pakistan's Prime Minister-in-waiting Imran Khan was among the 329 newly-elected members of the National Assembly who took the oath yesterday, setting the stage for the cricketer-turned-politician to form the next government, only the second democratic transition of power.

The maiden session of the 15th National Assembly, the lower house of Parliament, concluded after outgoing Speaker Ayaz Sadiq administered the oath to the leaders in the 342-member house.

The 329 members signed their presence in a register. President Mamnoon Hussain had summoned the maiden session, 19 days after Khan-led PTI party emerged as the single largest in the general elections.

329

No. of NA members who took oath yesterday

Imran Khan borrows waistcoat photo op

Islamabad: Pakistan's Prime Minister-in-waiting Imran Khan yesterday borrowed a waistcoat from an employee of the National Assembly to pose for a photograph for his parliamentary registration card, a media report said yesterday.

