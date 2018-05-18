"Prime Minister Narendra Modi always gives top priority to Jammu and Kashmir. Modi Ji has ensured that developmental work should be balanced between the three regions - Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh," Singh told ANI



Narendra Modi

Minister of State (MoS) in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh said on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi always gives top priority to Jammu and Kashmir.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi always gives top priority to Jammu and Kashmir. Modi Ji has ensured that developmental work should be balanced between the three regions - Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh," Singh told ANI.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Just a day before his scheduled visit to the valley, a total of four civilian and a Border Security Force (BSF) lost their lives in the ceasefire violation at different places along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre had recently ordered to suspend the operations against terrorist in the state during the holy month of Ramzan.

The Home Ministry said the decision has been taken to help the "peace-loving Muslims observe Ramzan in a peaceful environment".

However, it clarified that the security forces "reserve the right to retaliate if attacked or if essential to protect the lives of innocent people".

On a related note, three days ago, a Border Security Force soldier lost his life in a cross-border firing along the International Boundary (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on the intervening night of May 14 and 15.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates