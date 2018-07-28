Search

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Lucknow

Jul 28, 2018, 19:54 IST | IANS

He was received by Governor Ram Naik, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Home Minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh, city Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia and state Ministers at the tarmac of the Chowdhary Charan Singh Airport

Narendra Modi being welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on his arrival, in Lucknow./ PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday evening arrived in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow, where he is scheduled to attend various programmes in the next 48 hours.

He was received by Governor Ram Naik, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Home Minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh, city Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia and state Ministers at the tarmac of the Chowdhary Charan Singh Airport.

He then drove to the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Gomtinagar for an event.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to participate in ground-breaking ceremonies of several projects, the memorandums on which were inked in February during the 'UP Investors Summit'.

He will participate in an event to mark the third anniversary of the Amrut Scheme and the Smart City Mission.

