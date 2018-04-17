Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Indian diaspora in Sweden

They collectively appreciated the presence of the Prime Minister in Sweden while highlighting the fact that after a gap of 30 years an Indian Prime Minister has visited Sweden

On the first day of a two-day visit to the Indo-Nordic summit in Sweden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Indian diaspora just outside a hotel in Sweden minutes after arriving in the country.

They collectively appreciated the presence of the Prime Minister in Sweden while highlighting the fact that after a gap of 30 years an Indian Prime Minister has visited Sweden.

An Indian said, "I was traveling in the metro and a Swedish asked which country am I from, I said I am from India and so he said oh! you are from Modi's country and it made me really proud."

One of the visitors hailed the Union Government's project of Digital India while saying, "We hope that the foreign visits of Prime Minister Modi will strengthen Digital India and his aim of taking lessons from foreign technology and then apply in India will also be fulfilled."

Further, a group of students from the KTH Royal Institute of Technology of Sweden was also present at the venue to interact with the Prime Minister. They carried the banners that read: "Welcome PM" and shouted slogans of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and said they are feeling as if they are at home (India).

KTH Royal Institute of Technology of Sweden had been roped in by the Indian government to work along with Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, and Madras for its smart cities project.

Another visitor said, "Bharat had an only chance in 2014 and now it has got another chance in 2019 and it must not lose it. The rise of India in past four years is incomparable to that in 15 years. This has helped in increasing the understanding of the Indian culture among other countries".

On Tuesday Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to meet King of Sweden King Carl XVI Gustaf in the morning followed by a walk with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven from Sogerska to Rosenbad.

He will also attend the India-Nordic Summit and Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Sweden.

