Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches London to participate in CHOGM summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed at the Heathrow airport of the United Kingdom on Tuesday to take part in the 2018 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. He was received by United Kingdom's Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Boris Johnson at the airport. He is scheduled to have a breakfast meeting with United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May at around 9 a.m. (local time).

Later at 11:00 p.m. (local time) Prime Minister Modi will be visiting an exhibition on 5000 years of Science and Innovation followed by attending a Living Bridge Themed Reception. At noon Prime Minister Modi will offer his prayers to the bust of Karnataka-based saint Basaveshwara.

He is later scheduled to visit the research laboratories and will also attend a joint India-United Kingdom summit forum which will showcase the collaborative projects of both the countries. Prime Minister Modi will also be honoured in a private audience with Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace, an event which has been organised previously for only three nations.

He is then scheduled to have in an interaction session with the Indian community at around 5 pm (local time) followed by attending the dinner hosted by United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May for the Commonwealth leaders.

