Prince George grins, flashes missing teeth in birthday special picture

international

A series of pictures, taken by his mother Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, features Prince George flashing a cheeky grin for the camera, dressed in Nike team England football shirt

Prince George. Pic/Kensington Royal Instagram

Washington D.C.: As Prince George turned a year older on July 22, 2019, the Kensington Royal on Instagram shared a series of photographs clicked by his mother Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge. In the pictures, Prince George, dressed in Nike team England football shirt, happily shows off his missing teeth and flashes a cheeky grin for the camera. The photos were taken in the garden at the royal family's London home.

"Happy Birthday Prince George! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share new photographs of Prince George to mark His Royal Highness's sixth birthday. This photograph was taken recently in the garden of their home at Kensington Palace by The Duchess of Cambridge. Thank you, everyone, for all your lovely messages!" the caption alongside the photos posted on Instagram read.

The royal couple is planning on throwing a grand birthday bash for their eldest child. "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have gone all out to organize a birthday party for George. Kate has done most of the organising herself," Us Weekly quoted a source as saying.

According to media reports, the party will take place at Kensington Palace and will be attended by George's closest schoolmates, and younger siblings - Princess Charlotte (4) and Prince Louis (13 months).

The insider also revealed that the couple is also hiring a magician to make the Prince's big day even more special. "George loves magic," the source asserted. For the menu, caterers are instructed to prepare pizza, pasta, sliders, cupcakes, candy, and ice cream.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates