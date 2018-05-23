Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make first appearance post wedding

Prince Harry delivered a speech next to Prince Charles, Charles' wife Camilla, and Meghan

London: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Harry and Meghan on Tuesday (local time) made their first public appearance since they were married on May 19. The newlyweds arrived at Buckingham Palace in London to attend an afternoon garden party in honor of Prince Charles, ahead of his 70th birthday in November, reported CNN.

Prince Harry delivered a speech next to Prince Charles, Charles' wife Camilla, and Meghan. The 33-year-old was buzzed by a bee which momentarily threw him off his prepared remarks.

"You have created an incredible body of work that has and will continue to make such a huge difference to so many people¿s lives both here and around the world. With that lady and gentlemen, please can I ask you to join me in wishing the Prince of Wales a very happy birthday, six months ahead of his birthday. How very royal," the People quoted Prince Harry as saying.

More than 6,000 people involved with charities supported by Charles also attended the party in the palace gardens.

Dwelling upon the outfit, Meghan chose a pale pink dress by British label Goat for the occasion, worn with a matching saucer-style hat by milliner Philip Treacy, according to the media reports.

The couple - now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - exchanged rings in the presence of Queen Elizabeth II and 600 celebrity guests. The Dean of Windsor, the Right Reverend David Conner, conducted the wedding service while the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, officiated it.

Actress and now Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle wore a boat-necked, sculpted white dress for her Royal wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday, designed by Clare Waight Keller for French fashion house Givenchy.

The couple donated the flowers from outside the royal wedding to hospices and women's refugees.

The flowers, which adorned St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, were designed by Philippa Craddock. The flowers were hand-tied into bouquets for the hospice residents.

