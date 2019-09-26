Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son makes appearance on royal Africa tour

The UK's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle on Wednesday introduced their baby son Archie to renowned anti-apartheid campaigner Archbishop Desmond Tutu in Cape Town, South Africa.

It is the first time the four-month-old has been seen in public on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's 10-day tour of Africa, according to the BBC.

Archie was seen smiling in his mother's arms and was held up on her lap. Meghan was seen dressed in a white and blue dress while Prince Harry wore a navy blue suit. The little one was seen in white and blue attire.

Prince Harry and Meghan joked about their son's time in front of the cameras as they greeted the Archbishop and his daughter Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe.

"He's an old soul," said Meghan, while Harry remarked: "I think he is used to it already."

The couple also posted a video to their official SussexRoyal Instagram account of their arrival at the meeting with the Archbishop in Cape Town, with the caption: "Arch meets Archie!"

On their tour so far, the Duke and Duchess have visited South Africa's oldest mosque and visited a charity which provides mental health support for young people.

Prince Harry will also travel alone to Malawi, Botswana and Angola, where he will pay tribute to his late mother Princess Diana's anti-landmine campaign.

The tour is baby Archie's first official overseas trip. The video which was posted on the official handle on Instagram was captioned, "Thanks Cape Town for another impactful and memorable day! A few more highlights of this very special visit with Archbishop Desmond Tutu."

(with IANS inputs)

