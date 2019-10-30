Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary crowned as Nach Baliye 9 winners?

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are one of the most popular couples on the block! The duo has remained consistent by emerging as the winner of various reality shows. From being the winner of MTV Roadies X2, Spiltsvilla 8 and Bigg Boss 9, Prince Narula's charm continues to win the hearts of the audience.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have been reportedly crowned as the winner of celebrity couple's dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9. Seems like, after three months of hard work and battle, finally, Nach Baliye 9 has got its winner in the ultimate couple - Privika.

One of Privika's fan clubs has also shared a few stills from the finale show, wherein, Prince Narula and Yuvika are seen holding the winning amount's cheque. Take a look:

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy were the first runner ups. Ex-couple Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli stood at the third position while Aly Goni-Natasa Stankovic and Shantanu Maheshwari-Nityaami Shirke took fourth and fifth position respectively.

A few days ago before the semi-finale, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary expressed their wish of quitting the show mid-way. While this left the judges, Raveena Tandon, Ahmed Khan and the audience in a state of shock, the couple later revealed that they were just playing a prank.

The makers of Nach Baliye 9 had played a prank on Privika by announcing them as the surprise elimination pair. Narula stood still while Yuvika couldn't stop crying. It was then that the team announced it was a prank and played an audiovisual wishing them happy first wedding anniversary.

For the unversed, Privika is one of the most loved couples and their love blossomed inside the Bigg Boss 9 house.

