Prince Narula gets Yuvika Chaudhary's name tattooed on his back

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary

Prince Narula has inked fiancee Yuvika Chaudhary's name on his back. The duo, who exchanged rings in January this year, had announced their engagement on social media. The former Bigg Boss inmates met on the reality show. Prince had proposed to her with a heart-shaped roti on the show.

Prince Narula has described actress and fiancee Yuvika Chaudhary as a "good life partner" for him. Talking about Yuvika, Prince told IANS in an interview that, "I love Yuvika. We just announced it (our engagement). Why life is very smooth... When I go back home, I know Yuvika is waiting for me. My life is very set right now... I am working and now I have a life partner... Everyone wants a good life partner."

But what about marriage? "We will get married soon and will announce too whenever I do," he added. Prince Narula is currently seen as a gang leader for the 15th season of Roadies Xtreme on MTV. He feels that reality television show is a podium for bringing out new talent.

