Prince Narula, Yuvika Choudharyto be seen together in Star Boy LOC's new song

The Urban Wedding Song is ready to hit the DJ's around Valentines

Star Boy LOC known for his hit songs Dilli se hu and Bob Marley who earlier collaborated with Suyyash Rai, Divya Agarwal and Benafsha Soonawalla for Bob Marley has now collaborated with recently married couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary for his upcoming song Goldy Golden.

The song Goldy Golden is a gift to #Privika from Star Boy LOC for their wedding as he got the idea of writing the song on their wedding itself and he started writing the lyrics of the song while he was in Mumbai attending the couple's wedding.

Shooting of the song was done in Delhi for which the newly wedded couple came to Delhi to shoot the song with Star Boy LOC. The song has been penned by Star Boy LOC and music is done by G-Skillz whereas fans will be glad seeing Prince and Yuvika singing along Star Boy LOC. The song also has very famous RJ and VJ Rockey in the song who currently hosting Voice of Punjab and doing VJ Rockey Show.

Goldy Golden shows a wedding where Yuvika is already there and Prince and LOC are one of the guests from groom's side. The three will be seen dancing, fighting and showing expressions to each other. Not only this but Prince will be seen proposing Yuvika all again with the help of LOC. The video has been directed by Nishant Sharma and produced by Zee Music Company & Vineet Kumar. The song will be released around Valentine's on Zee Music Company.

Star Boy LOC said "I was just waiting for the moment to hit me so that I could write a wedding song. The moment came to me as wedding of Prince and Yuvika. I started writing the lyrics on their wedding itself and completed the lyrics of the song within a week. After completing the lyrics and music of the song I called up Prince bhai to check his message as I have sent you a song. He then calls me back and says we are doing this song anyhow. This song is a gift from my side to Bhai and Bhabhi for their wedding."

"The song video has many special moments in it and I just can't wait for the song to get released"

"Also, I feel so blessed to work with Prince and Yuvika as there are only two couple I idealise the most one I have shot Goldy Golden and the other is Suyyash bhai and Kishwer Bhabhi". Prince Said "Since last two months we were planning as to when to shoot the song so finally not only me but all three of us are feeling so good that finally we have shot the song."

"The hook line which is used in the song is not only for me and Yuvika but it's for everyone whomsoever will get married he will feel that this song is on him only."

"I feel this is going to be a hit track since the time I heard its hook line. I still remember when LOC had sent me the hook line and I asked him to complete the song and send it again. That was the time and here we are now talking about the shoot and the song."

Yuvika said " I would love to get married again just because of this song but since I can't but you all will be seeing me dancing and how I'll get carried away with the song lyrics in the video. I must say there are very few song for which I feel confident that the song will surely be loved by masses and this song is surely the one, all thanks to Star Boy LOC for gifting this song to us. The song is such which will actually make you dance. I still remember the first time prince made me listen the song and I started dancing on it.

There are very few projects which I feel in which me and prince can work together and this song 'Golde Golden' is one of those project. I am super excited for its release and to see the response of the public."

