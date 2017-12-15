Principal flees after giving Rs 10K supari to kill teacher in Thane

The principal of Thane's Gyanoday school and junior college, Ramesh Mishra, is on the run after ordering a hit on one of the teachers from his school

The principal of Thane's Gyanoday school and junior college, Ramesh Mishra, is on the run after ordering a hit on one of the teachers from his school. The Vartak Nagar police arrested three men on Wednesday hired for the killing after they assaulted the teacher. During the investigation, cops found the accused were given a supari of R10,000 for the job.

Three men were held for assaulting the teacher

According to the police, the arrested accused have been identified as Roshan Singh, 26, Vishal More, 21 and Prakash Chalke, 20. Singh is the manager of the school canteen. According to cops, the victim, Mahajan Prajapati, 52, was standing near a pan shop in Lokmanya Nagar when a few masked men carrying sharp weapons came on a bike and attacked him. Prajapati suffered minor injuries.

Mishra's grouse with Prajapati was over a complaint the latter had made to the education department, alleging Mishra hardly came to the school. Following that complaint, an inquiry was initiated against Mishra.

Pradeep Giridhar, senior police inspector at Vartak Nagar police station, said, “We have registered a case and arrested the three accused. The principal who gave the R10,000 supari is absconding. Our team is trying to trace him and we will arrest him soon.”

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go