IPL 2019: Not thinking of World Cup spot, says Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw has his priorities right. He wants to make full use of the opportunity to pick the brains of proven performers like Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly, the coach and advisor, respectively at Delhi Capitals. Shaw, who has also got to be with Rahul Dravid, isn't wasting time asking about his backlift, bat grip or feet movement. Instead he's looking at soaking in what they have to offer on playing at the highest levels.

"It's been fantastic," he said on working with the trio of greats. "They've already played 15-20 years of international cricket. They know how to handle a youngster because they've also been there. They know how to handle pressure. I like to question the coaches a lot because I want to take in all the things they've done. How to score runs, how to tackle situations," said Shaw, talking to reporters here ahead of this evening's clash against RCB.

His frequent discussions with the legends of the game have also helped him stay focused on the present. The Indian team for the World Cup to be picked soon but that isn't on the youngster's mind. "I don't think one 99 will change much," he said talking of his fine effort against KKR at the Kotla.

"I rather not switch over there and think about what the team for the World Cup is going to be. I would rather do my job well here and try and win as many games as I can for my team." Shaw isn't looking at the immediate opposition and their woes either. "Not really talking about the opposition, how they are doing or how they are bowling. We are just going to prepare ourselves and execute [our plans]," he said.

