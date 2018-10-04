Prithvi Shaw's dad: I'm not going to Rajkot for his debut Test

cricket

Shaw Sr will stay put at his Juhu residence and be content with watching Prithvi's biggest moment on TV

Pankaj Shaw with son Prithvi

It will be momentous occasion for Pankaj Shaw when his son, Prithvi, 18, will become India's 293rd Test cricketer today on Day One of the opening Test against the West Indies here at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. However, Shaw Sr will stay put at his Juhu residence and be content with watching Prithvi's biggest moment on TV. "I am not going to Rajkot. I prefer being at home," Pankaj told mid-day over the phone from Mumbai yesterday. He wasn't around too when Prithvi made his Mumbai Ranji Trophy debut last year against Tamil Nadu at the same venue.

However, some of Pankaj's friends from Mumbai will be present at the stadium here to cheer for Prithvi while the nervous father will probably remain indoors back home, completely shutting himself off from everything else going on outside, just like he did when Prithvi led India to the U-19 World Cup title in New Zealand earlier this year.



Prithvi Shaw during a training session in Rajkot yesterday. Pic/PTI

Prithvi's stupendous rise is a result of the hard yards put in by his father, who quit his job to take his son around Mumbai's maidans for matches and practice sessions. From waking Prithvi up in the wee hours of the morning to travelled in crowded local trains from faraway Virar to the city's southern end, Pankaj has been his son's shadow throughout.

He is obviously excited about Prithvi's Test debut. "I am sure he will do well. I have nothing to tell him now. He knows his game well. He has to continue playing his natural game and not think too much," said Pankaj. Meanwhile, Prithvi, who had a full net session on Tuesday, only took a few throw-downs in a light training session yesterday. He later revealed why he didn't bat for long on the eve of his debut. "I don't like to get out there [nets], because it's very important before the game to bat according to how you are going to bat in the match," he told BCCI.tv.

