Priya Dutt hits out at Centre, says democracy, Constitution in 'danger'

Maharashtra will go to polls in four phases, starting April 11. Counting of votes will take place on May 23

Priya Dutt, daughter of late veteran actor Sunil Dutt, who is contesting from Mumbai North-Central Lok Sabha seat on a Congress ticket, claimed that both democracy and Constitution are presently in "danger".

"In the last five years, those who raise their voice against the government are tagged as anti-nationals. They are asked to leave and go to Pakistan," Priya said while campaigning in Kherwadi area of Bandra on Tuesday.

"Such type of situation is there in the country these days, that people like us have to prove our nationalism and prove that we are also the citizens of this country. Both democracy and constitution are in danger under the present situation," she added.

Dutt had entered electoral politics in 2005 and has been contesting from Mumbai North-Central Parliamentary constituency since then. She had fought three general assembly elections too, the last one in 2014. She lost the last LokSabha polls to BJP'sPoonamMahajan.

There are 48 Lok Sabha seats at stake in Maharashtra.

