Priya Dutt on Sanju: Love Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal

Priya Dutt

With his effortless act as Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor seems to have found an admirer in the veteran actor's sister, politician Priya Dutt. She said, "You can't have anybody aping bhaiyya 100 per cent. But I loved the way Ranbir has portrayed him."

Priya Dutt also believes that Rajkumar Hirani, who has given Sanjay two of his biggest hits, Munnabhai MBBS (2003) and Lage Raho Munnabhai (2006), was the perfect choice to tell his story to the world. "Nobody besides Raju could have made the film. He knows how to bring out the emotions. The scenes between papa [Sunil Dutt] and him will be amazing. Raju has added the right kind of humour. Bhaiyya's life has had so much comedy — the situation may have seemed crazy then, but now, when we look back, we laugh about them. The makers have made it as real as possible — there is nothing to hide."

