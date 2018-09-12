Priya Prakash Varrier Birthday: The girl, who stormed everyone with her wink

regional-cinema

Malayalam budding actress Priya Prakash Varrier celebrates her 19th birthday on Wednesday

Priya Prakash Varrier. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/priya.p.varrier

Debutante and budding actress Priya Prakash Varrier, who took the netizens by storm with a wink, is celebrating her 19th birthday on Wednesday. It was surreal to see the massive popularity she earned through her song. The Internet had gone crazy on a viral Malayalam song, Manikya Malaraya Poovi from the film Oru Ardaar Love, which featured a teenage boy and a girl, who express their love for each other through their eyes.

The winks and their eyebrow-conversation is something that the social media couldn't stop gushing about. Netizens went crazy behind Priya's smile and created dozens of memes on it. But, who is this girl Priya?

Priya has got more to her than just being called the 'Wink Girl'. She is also a model, who was initially supposed to do a small role in the Malayalam film, but thanks to her acting chops, she bagged the film's lead role. The magic of wink was so powerful that she became a huge sensation even before Oru Adaar Love's release.

View this post on Instagram Some things never change ðÂÂÂ A post shared by priya prakash varrier (@priya.p.varrier) onAug 27, 2018 at 10:41pm PDT

Her Instagram account is one-stop for her beautiful pictures and insight into her life. From meeting the legendary Kamal Haasan and donating to Kerala's Chief Minister's Relief Fund, she is actively involved with her social contribution and socialising with the industry's bigwigs.

View this post on Instagram Dream come trueâÂ¨ With the legend @ikamalhaasan âÂ¤ï¸Â A post shared by priya prakash varrier (@priya.p.varrier) onAug 3, 2018 at 1:11am PDT

She hails from Poonkunnam in Kerala's Thrissur district and is a first-year B.com student of Vimala College in Thrissur district, Kerala.

Owing to her wink stint, she enjoys the title of being the most followed Malayalam actress on Instagram and was also called the National Love Interest by her admirers. She currently enjoys a massive popularity of 6.5 million followers and is giving some cut-throat competition to the actresses down South.

View this post on Instagram ðÂ¥Â A post shared by priya prakash varrier (@priya.p.varrier) onSep 8, 2018 at 10:20pm PDT

Priya has also been felicitated as the 'Most influential person on social media'.

Before doing a full-fledged feature film, Priya has also done a short film titled Third Flip. Varrier has also walked the ramp for renowned fashion brands. Priya was born to Prakash Varrier and Preetha Prakash Varrier on 12 September 1999. Her father Prakash Varrier is an excise officer, while her mother Preetha is a homemaker. She also has a younger brother named Prasiddh Varrier.

Not just this, there were also reports of Priya being approached by Bollywood's bigwigs for films and commercials.

Also Read: Priya Prakash Varrier's Film To Release In Multiple Languages

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates