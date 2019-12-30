Priya Prakash Varrier leaves an emotional reply to Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak video

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Deepika Padukone shared her first DPism video on December 28 and shared some funny moments from her first day at the shoot of Chhapaak. With prosthetics on her face, it looked like Deepika shot the video with Meghna Gulzar on the sets of Chhapaak.

On Sunday, the actress shared a video that is garnering all kinds of attention. The clip shows the Chhapaak actress conversing with director Meghna Gulzar, and then winking like Priya Prakash Varrier. The video ends with a caption saying, "Get that Priya Varrier".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) onDec 29, 2019 at 3:06am PST

Seeing this, Priya was shocked and shared a picture on her Instagram with the words, "Did the goddess herself wink???!!! No better way to end 2019. Fallen."

The character of Malti has already created a revolution in the country ever since her first look and the opus impact that Chhapaak trailer has created is mind-boggling.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone's KA Production, Meghna Gulzar & Govind Singh Sandhu's Mriga Films, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on 10th January 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates